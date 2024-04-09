WildEarth’s DStv campaign frustrates MultiChoice
Group says it will not bow to public pressure from the wildlife channel, which is gearing up to leave DStv due to a pay dispute
09 April 2024 - 12:48
MultiChoice says it will not bow to public pressure from wildlife channel WildEarth, which is gearing up to leave DStv due to a pay dispute.
The group said it was “disappointed” by the channel’s campaign to force a deal, questioning MultiChoice’s authenticity as a champion for local film and television content. ..
