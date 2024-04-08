Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice and Canal+ enter co-operation agreement

Standard Bank has been appointed to express a view on the fairness and reasonableness of the terms of the offer

08 April 2024 - 07:57
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
MultiChoice and Canal+ have entered into a co-operation agreement regarding the French broadcaster’s proposed mandatory offer for MultiChoice, the companies said on Monday.

MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, has granted Canal+ certain customary exclusivity undertakings.

Under the offer, MultiChoice shareholders will get R125 for their shares, “which is significantly above the minimum price of approximately R105 required by the Takeover Regulations”, the companies said.

MultiChoice has constituted its independent board, which has appointed Standard Bank of SA as an independent expert to express a view on the fairness and reasonableness of the terms of the offer.

The offer price of R125 per share represents a premium of 66.66% to the closing price of R75 on February 1, which was MultiChoice’s closing share price on the last trading day before the delivery of Canal+’s non-binding indicative offer. It is also 63.96% higher than MultiChoice’s 30-day volume weighted average price on the last trading day before the delivery of the non-binding indicative offer.

At the close of business on April 5, Canal+ held about 36.6% of the total number of MultiChoice shares in issue, it said.

Canal+’s parent company, Vivendi, is undertaking a feasibility study for the proposed split of the company into several separately listed entities. It intends that, should its planned European listing proceed, there will be an opportunity for SA investors to become shareholders of the combined entity as part of a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

“In particular, if Canal+’s listing occurs before the offer closing, Canal+ will consider revising the terms of the offer and extending to MultiChoice shareholders an opportunity to have exposure to the combined group through this listing. Further details of this listing will be communicated to SA investors in due course,” it said.

At the beginning of February, Canal+ made an offer to buy the rest of MultiChoice at R105 a share, or just more than R31bn, in what would have been the biggest M&A deal so far in SA in 2024.

The DStv owner snubbed the offer as too low for the business and its prospects, even though it is at the top end of the target price range that analysts and brokers have for the stock. Canal+ then raised its offer to R125 per share on March 5, valuing the deal at about R37bn.

