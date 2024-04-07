GUGU LOURIE: Does Canal+ have an insider at MultiChoice?
07 April 2024 - 05:52
Whispers in financial circles in the Sandton hub suggest billionaire business mogul Patrice Motsepe is involved in the possible Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice, the owner of DStv, Africa’s largest pay-television operator.
Bloomberg reported that Motsepe was in talks with French media conglomerate Vivendi’s Canal+, via African Rainbow Capital (ARC), to participate in its multibillion-dollar bid for MultiChoice. The agency quoted unnamed sources as saying the involvement of Motsepe in the deal would likely help the French media conglomerate meet South Africa’s strict BEE ownership requirements. ..
