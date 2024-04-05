Blue Label Telecoms closer to selling stake in Utilities World
The deal has been approved by competition authorities
05 April 2024 - 14:45
Blue Label Telecoms will soon sell its stake in Utilities World, a company specialising in utilities vending, as part of a bundled acquisition by private equity firm Capitalworks Group, according to competition authorities.
On Friday, the Competition Commission recommended that the Competition Tribunal, which has the final say on market structure matters in SA, conditionally approves the proposed transaction whereby VCAP1 acquires Utilities World, Prepaid World, Softline Software, Winciki and Intelli-Meter as part of an “indivisible transaction”...
