Metrofile banks on digital subscriptions for growth
04 March 2024 - 20:53
Document and storage management specialist Metrofile, which has been working to grow its technology unit to reduce reliance on legacy physical operations, has plans in place to grow digital subscriptions while also looking to maintain its dominant position in paper or physical document solutions.
Metrofile’s physical and digital subscription business contributes 62% of the group’s overall revenue. ..
