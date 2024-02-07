Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Lesaka narrows net loss by 57% in second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Lesaka's Southern Africa CEO, Lincoln Mali

07 February 2024 - 20:33
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Lesaka Technologies has narrowed its net loss by 57% during its second quarter, partly due to the performance of the firm’s fintech business. Business Day TV spoke to Lesaka's Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali, for more detail.

