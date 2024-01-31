Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How Telkom is dealing with vandalism

Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about a problem that is intensifying

31 January 2024 - 15:52
Picture: MISHA JORDAAN
Vandalism of infrastructure in SA has worsened in recent year, intensified by rolling blackouts. Among those grappling with the Telkom. Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.

