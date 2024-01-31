Business Day TV talks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
The ANC has opportunistically capitalised on the public’s strong emotions and has added to hatred and hysteria
DA also wants responsibility for metro’s water supply handed to uMngeni-uThukela Water
The EFF's attempt to have the High Court overturn a decision to suspend the party from parliament for a month has failed
Ellies failed to secure backing from its lenders, rendering a proposal to acquire Bundu Power for R203m null and void
IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast to just 1% for 2024 because of logistics problems and power shortages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cedric Masondo, CEO of PSG Insure
Houthis to keep attacking as US blames Iran for strike that killed three troops
National team look to events in Australia and Ivory Coast for inspiration in what many see as an impossible task
Her appointment follows the resignation of Nozipho January-Bardill
Vandalism of infrastructure in SA has worsened in recent year, intensified by rolling blackouts. Among those grappling with the Telkom. Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: How Telkom is dealing with vandalism
Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about a problem that is intensifying
