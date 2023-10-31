Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodafone to sell Spanish unit to Zegona for €5bn

31 October 2023 - 17:53
by Paul Sandle
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Margherita Della Valle. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Margherita Della Valle. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Vodafone will sell its Spanish business to Zegona Communications for €5bn in the second major deal by its new CEO to revamp a company struggling with little growth in mature markets.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle, who has vowed to reshape the UK telecom group to make it more profitable, said the sale would enable it to focus on markets with “sustainable structures and sufficient local scale”.

London-listed Zegona, chaired and managed by telecom executive Eamonn O’Hare, has previously bought and sold assets in Spain, including regional operator Euskatel.

Vodafone Spain had strong brands and networks, he said, but its low cash flow margin and falling revenue needed to be fixed.

“We have a better plan,” he said, including bringing in former Euskaltel CEO José Miguel García to run the business.

“The revenues are going backwards 1% or 2%. We need to get them going forwards 1% or 2%,” he said.

Zegona’s funding includes €4.2bn in debt led by Deutsche Bank, and €900m from Vodafone in preference shares redeemable no later than six years after closing.

O’Hare will raise equity of up to €600m from Zegona’s shareholders, helping bring debt down to a number beginning with a three and leverage to a number in the twos.

Vodafone, which will receive at least €4.1bn in cash, reversed early gains to trade down 1%. The stock remains near 20-year lows.

Since being named permanent CEO in April, Della Valle has focused on turning around underperforming markets, including announcing 11,000 job cuts in May and the merger of Vodafone’s British unit with CK Hutchison’s Three in June.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the share price was unmoved on Tuesday even as Della Valle was delivering on her vow to review the group’s structure.

He pointed out that the deal was cash flow dilutive, even if it improved earnings, and it was cash that funded Vodafone’s dividend, where cover was already “fairly skinny”.

Spanish market

Vodafone ranks third in Spanish telecom after Telefonica and Orange. The latter is combining with the fourth-largest player MasMovil.

O’Hare said he was “very excited” to return to the Spanish telecom market.

“This financially attractive acquisition marks our third deal in Spain after successful turnarounds at Telecable and Euskaltel,” he said.

Zegona could wholesale Vodafone’s fixed and mobile networks, he said. “So we will be reaching out and talking with Orange and MasMovil and with Telefonica and finding ways to make sure that the assets that we have are going to be utilised to the max,” he said.

Reuters 

Vodacom pencils in A2X listing for late October

Telecoms firm says move offers investors an alternative trading venue
Companies
1 week ago

MTN to appeal against R1.4bn tax bill in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria says the matter has to do with the Tax Appeal Tribunal’s decision to uphold a principal VAT liability of $47.8m
Companies
1 day ago

Global internet companies must pay for infrastructure, say telecoms operators

Vodacom and MTN are calling for Google and others to help pay the costs of growing internet traffic
Companies
2 weeks ago

MTN poised to disrupt remittance market, says Fitch

MTN is hoping to capture the billions of rand leaving SA’s shores each year and the cash entering Nigeria’s market
Companies
1 day ago

Streaming growth will change channel make-up, says MultiChoice board member

Andrea Zappia foresees linear channels declining as people watch general entertainment programmes or premium content on demand
Companies
6 days ago

Local content pushes Viu’s SA growth

Video streaming firm says growth has been helped by South Africans’ loyalty to local favourites
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Astral Foods confirms it will report its first ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Woolworths to buy Absolute Pets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Many banks involved in ‘sophisticated ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Renergen incurs more debt as losses widen
Companies / Energy
5.
AB InBev announces $1bn share buyback
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Vodafone and partner defend planned £11bn merger

Companies

Vodacom deal with Eskom aims to ease energy crisis

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.