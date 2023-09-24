The oracle has spoken: AI changes everything
Its impact might not be obvious to the person in the street, but its benefits will be dramatic
24 September 2023 - 08:43
Customer-facing businesses are expected to expand their use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help staff respond to clients more rapidly and accurately. This will have a profound impact on both.
AI changes everything, said Oracle founder and chair Larry Ellison in his keynote address at the Oracle CloudWorld conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, setting the tone for the biggest shift in strategy for the software business since the arrival of the personal computer. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.