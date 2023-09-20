Capitec hopes to outdo rivals with lower mobile data prices
20 September 2023 - 18:52
Capitec has taken another shot at SA’s telecom industry, offering new large data packages at half the normal rate.
On Wednesday, the bank announced that its mobile unit would now be offering a 10GB prepaid data bundle priced at R199, through its Capitec Connect unit. The bank says it has launched “a new offering providing larger data bundles at more than 50% less than the standard industry prepaid rates”...
