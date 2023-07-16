William Mzimba bows out at Vodacom Business
The entity has become an area of growth for the group, due to businesses moving operations online
16 July 2023 - 19:32
William Mzimba, who has helped to grow Vodacom’s enterprise business over the past five years, will step down later this year, retiring from the group.
On Friday, SA’s largest mobile operator said Mzimba has elected to retire after a five-year tenure and will leave the company at the end of September...
