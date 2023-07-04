Cell C appoints another Vodacom veteran
Rachael Ayo-Oladejo joins as the telco’s chief of staff, strategy and business transformation
04 July 2023 - 13:02
Telecoms operator Cell C has appointed Vodacom veteran Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as its new chief of staff, strategy and business transformation, adding to the raft of leadership changes at SA’s fourth-largest mobile network operator.
Ayo-Oladejo, who holds an MBA from Wits, has more than 17 years of experience in the telecom sector and will report directly to newly appointed CEO Jorge Mendes, Cell C said in a statement...
