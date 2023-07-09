National

Fire at Vodacom’s Cape Town offices

Safety and security official blames faulty alternative energy installations

09 July 2023 - 16:53 Staff writer
UPDATED 09 July 2023 - 17:45
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Vodacom building at Century City caught alight on Sunday, with firefighters from Cape Town’s fire and rescue department bringing it under control.

Vodacom has said the incident will not have an impact on its regional and national network.

“This incident is the latest of such fires being caused by alternative energy installations, as those in the corporate and residential sectors battle to mitigate the effects of large-scale rolling blackouts,” safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said.

“It is highly recommended that those who have already had such alternative solutions installed have their systems regularly inspected for signs of electrical fatigue or mechanical breakdown.

“Additional preventive measures and electrical fail-safe components, while perhaps increasing the initial installation cost, should be considered.”

Cabling of a thicker diameter should be used to allow less resistance and help prevent a build-up of heat, he recommended.

“The maximum ratings of components, including that of inverters, batteries, solar panels and all connecting components should be carefully considered. All components within the system must be measured and calculated as part of a holistic solution, and not exceed the maximum ratings of any other component within the solution.”

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy said not many people were in the building given that the fire occurred on a Sunday, but said it was evacuated for safety reasons. He said Vodacom was not aware of any injuries.

With Garth Theunissen 

Update: July 9 2023
This article has been updated with Vodacom's comment.

TimesLIVE

Telkom shares plunge after bid by former CEO Sipho Maseko is rejected

Telkom says it will not continue talks with the consortium as it believes its current strategy will yield better value for shareholders
CHARLES MOLAPISI: How to put AI to good, ethical use

Harnessing this tool is exactly what has driven our support of the Riky Rick Foundation’s new project
Cell C appoints another Vodacom veteran

Rachael Ayo-Oladejo joins as the telco’s chief of staff, strategy and business transformation
Africa is being left behind in 5G revolution

The commercialisation of 5G has allowed network vendors to partner mobile network operators around the world to transform industrial production and ...
