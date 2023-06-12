Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s shares surge as it confirms Maseko consortium bid

The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price

12 June 2023 - 10:23 Nico Gous

Telkom’s share price rocketed on Monday morning after it confirmed it received an unsolicited offer from a consortium led by former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to acquire a controlling stake in the ICT services and telecom company.

The share price was up 7.35% to R32.47 by 9.35am on Monday morning as the board said it is assessing the offer from the consortium comprising Maseko’s Afrifund Investments and its partner, Madagascar-based Axian Telecom...

