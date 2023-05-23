Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec flags slowdown in push to grow value

23 May 2023 - 13:00 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
UPDATED 23 May 2023 - 18:30

ICT group Datatec has signalled a slowdown in its plan to unlock value from its portfolio, as a result of rising borrowing costs and a depressed financial market that have forced many business to cut costs and investors to hold off on deals.

The group says it will instead focus on improving the quality and profitability of its operations. ..

