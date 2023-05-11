Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit
Factory activity has continued to take a knock. In March output slipped by 1.1% year on year. The hardest hit sectors were petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products and textiles, clothing, leather and footwear. Business Day TV unpacked the data with The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director Philippa Rodseth.
WATCH: Manufacturing production dips in March
