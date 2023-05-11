Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Manufacturing production dips in March

Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth

11 May 2023 - 20:44
Workers sew garments at a factory in the Maitland district of Cape Town. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Workers sew garments at a factory in the Maitland district of Cape Town. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

Factory activity has continued to take a knock. In March output slipped by 1.1% year on year. The hardest hit sectors were  petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products and textiles, clothing, leather and footwear. Business Day TV unpacked the data with The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director Philippa Rodseth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Manufacturing and mining may give a boost to Q1 growth

Both energy-intensive sectors quite resilient amid worsening power outages, says economist
Economy
5 hours ago

SA motor industry’s trade surplus cut in half as cars flood in from the East

The industry exported a record amount of vehicles and components in 2022, but the value of imports grew nearly 24%
Economy
6 days ago

Tyre giants Michelin and Continental caught in restraint of trade saga

Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA won’t benefit from slowing global inflation as ...
Economy
2.
Absa slashes forecast for SA’s economic growth
Economy
3.
Load-shedding and the rand two ‘big risks’ to ...
Economy
4.
Manufacturing and mining may give a boost to Q1 ...
Economy
5.
Number of people seeking help from debt ...
Economy

Related Articles

Manufacturing and mining may give a boost to Q1 growth

Economy

SA motor industry’s trade surplus cut in half as cars flood in from the East

Economy

Tyre giants Michelin and Continental caught in restraint of trade saga

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.