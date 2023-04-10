Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom wins R89m case against supplier

Judge orders R&R Wholesalers owner to pay Telkom with interest in dispute over dealer agreement

10 April 2023 - 19:35

Telkom will soon add R89m plus interest to its coffers after the state-affiliated telecom company won a high court case against a supplier in its network.

The ruling is a win for the fixed-line operator now implementing big cost cuts that could see about 1,800 employees lose their jobs at a time when Telkom lacks the ability to fully realise the value of its sprawling telecoms infrastructure, which includes SA’s largest fibre network. ..

