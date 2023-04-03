Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Drikus Combrink from Capicraft
Over the past 10 years Telkom has gone from having the monopoly to being just another telecom player and now needs to invest in 5G wireless technology to remain a significant player in the industry.
This is according to Business Day’s Business Writer Mudiwa Gavaza. Business Day TV spoke to Gavaza for more details.
WATCH: There’s a lot on the line for Telkom
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Business Writer Mudiwa Gavaza
