WATCH: There’s a lot on the line for Telkom

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Business Writer Mudiwa Gavaza

03 April 2023 - 17:19 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Over the past 10 years Telkom has gone from having the monopoly to being just another telecom player and now needs to invest in 5G wireless technology to remain a significant player in the industry.

This is according to Business Day’s Business Writer Mudiwa Gavaza. Business Day TV spoke to Gavaza for more details.

