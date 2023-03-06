Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Metrofile’s jump in revenue due in part to move to digital

The acquisition of storage firm IronTree Internet Services also helped sales, but organic growth accounted for most of the sales improvement

06 March 2023

Document and storage management specialist Metrofile has seen an uptick in demand for its products and services as some of its clients return to work.

This resulted in revenue of the company, valued at R1.37bn on the JSE, increasing 18.9% year on year in its half-year results to end-December...

