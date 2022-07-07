BEVERAGES
Sabvest backs Red Square vodka maker
As SA’s alcoholic beverage market is booming, Halewood has African plans
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Sabvest Capital’s shift into the liquor industry may have taken punters by surprise, but investors should perhaps fortify themselves for a few more rounds of dealmaking. After all, the firm has shown a knack for upsizing its investments, and the local drinks market might be overdue for a shake-up.
Last week Sabvest, an investment company with a portfolio of more than R4bn of mostly unlisted assets, again partnered with vibrant empowerment group Masimong, taking an influential stake in unlisted liquor group Halewood SA...
