BEVERAGES Sabvest backs Red Square vodka maker As SA's alcoholic beverage market is booming, Halewood has African plans

Sabvest Capital’s shift into the liquor industry may have taken punters by surprise, but investors should perhaps fortify themselves for a few more rounds of dealmaking. After all, the firm has shown a knack for upsizing its investments, and the local drinks market might be overdue for a shake-up.

Last week Sabvest, an investment company with a portfolio of more than R4bn of mostly unlisted assets, again partnered with vibrant empowerment group Masimong, taking an influential stake in unlisted liquor group Halewood SA...