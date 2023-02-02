Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Raymond Ndlovu steps down as CEO of Remgro telecom unit CIVH

Industry veteran is best known for overseeing the merger with Vodacom to create Maziv, one of SA’s biggest providers

02 February 2023 - 11:54 Mudiwa Gavaza
Raymond Ndlovu. CEO at Remgro-owned Community Investment Ventures Holdings’ (CIVH). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Raymond Ndlovu. CEO at Remgro-owned Community Investment Ventures Holdings’ (CIVH). Picture: SUPPLIED.

Raymond Ndlovu, the CEO of Remgro’s telecom business Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), will step down “to pursue other business interests” with effect from April 1, the group said on Thursday. 

Ndlovu will be best remembered for overseeing the creation of one of SA’s largest fibre providers with Vodacom. 

The deal saw CIVH’s fibre units Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) folded into a new holding company, Maziv. Vodacom has a 30% stake in the new company worth an estimated R13bn, with the option of raising that interest to 40%. 

The transaction, announced in November 2021 recently received approval from SA’s telecom regulator but approval from competition authorities is pending.

“Raymond’s quest for a new challenge follows a successful contribution to enhanced shareholder value during his tenure. With his team, he has overseen the complex restructuring of the group whilst sustaining its strong growth trajectory through the difficult pandemic trading conditions,” CIVH chair and Remgro executive Pieter Uys said.

“CIVH is well positioned for its continued growth in SA and into the rest of the African continent.”

Besides the Vodacom merger under Ndlovu, CIVH restructured its SqwidNet unit into a low-cost network called, Sigfox. 

Together with a set of partner investors including Discovery Insure, Fidelity ADT, Macrocomm and Buffet Investments, the group is betting on more everyday devices such as vehicles being connected to the internet to drive local growth.

Such devices are fast becoming a big part of the internet of things (IoT), a network of physical objects embedded with sensors, software and other technology to connect and exchange data over the internet. In Rwanda, for instance, taxi operators offer passengers Wi-Fi on their commute.

Ndlovu joined Remgro’s venture investment division, Invenfin, in 2013 as an investment executive before moving to the parent company. He was appointed a member of Remgro’s board in 2018 to oversee the infrastructure and venture investment platform, including CIVH and DFA.

The telecom veteran also serves as a non-executive director at Outsurance. 

“Ndlovu’s departure comes as the group deepens its focus on the fibre market segment and seeks to broaden its footprint on the rest of the African continent,” the group said. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Fighting for SA’s fibre pie

Companies will do what they can to increase market share in what is considered to still be a largely untapped market
Companies
5 months ago

Sigfox investors bet on connected device growth

Discovery Insure is looking to use the technology for its stolen vehicle recovery unit
Companies
6 months ago

More M&As await amid consolidation in fibre market, says CIVH CEO

Opportunities await infrastructure players and internet service providers aiming to scale businesses
Companies
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Aveng’s Moolmans bags 5-year contract valued at ...
Companies / Mining
2.
African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
FNB unveils community banking plan
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ellies to buy Bundu Power for R203m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Absa to list on A2X Markets, retaining primary listing on JSE

Companies / Financial Services

Maputo port picks up the slack for Grindrod

Companies / Trade & Industry

AB InBev makes Hunters cider fair game in Distell merger

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.