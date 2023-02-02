Markets

JSE lifts as investors digest the Fed chair’s comments

Jerome Powell warns that the US Fed expects to deliver a ‘couple’ more interest-rate hikes before it can pause

02 February 2023 - 11:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Powell struck a slightly hawkish tone after delivering a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on Wednesday evening, in line with market expectations, but warned that the central bank expected to deliver a “couple” more interest-rate increases before there could a pause...

