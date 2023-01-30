PODCAST | InDrive’s strategy to win in SA ride-share market

Fed, Bank of England and ECB are expected to hike rates, while US jobs data and corporate earnings will further test investors’ mettle
Competition in the local ride-sharing industry is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive SA.
Listen here:
InDrive is a US-based service with more than 150-million downloads operating in 47 countries. The company operates in nine SA cities — Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, East London, Pietermaritzburg, Rustenburg and Polokwane — and has about 45,000 registered drivers in the country.
The company competes against the local industry’s two largest players — Uber and Bolt.
Lilane walks us through the company’s operations at present; its move to “zero-rate” local use of its platform for passengers and drivers; the state of gig-economy work in SA; and the local competitive landscape.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
