PODCAST | InDrive’s strategy to win in SA ride-share market

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive SA

30 January 2023
Competition in the local ride-sharing industry is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive SA.

InDrive is a US-based service with more than 150-million downloads operating in 47 countries. The company operates in nine SA cities — Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, East London, Pietermaritzburg, Rustenburg and Polokwane — and has about 45,000 registered drivers in the country.

The company competes against the local industry’s two largest players — Uber and Bolt. 

Lilane walks us through the company’s operations at present; its move to “zero-rate” local use of its platform for passengers and drivers; the state of gig-economy work in SA; and the local competitive landscape. 

