×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rights of ‘digital’ workers in the spotlight

Move to define independent contractors as employees needs to take into account their potential labour rights and claims against businesses

13 April 2022 - 17:21
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

The ministry of employment & labour has proposed certain restrictions on the labour practices of people employed by digital platforms. An obvious example of this is Uber and Bolt drivers who are registered through the respective platforms. These registered “independent contractors” are challenging their status and are recording their unhappiness with regard to the payments received and their unilateral removal from the platform.

Other jurisdictions, especially in Europe and Canada, are tackling this problem by stretching their labour laws to create some control over the owners of the platform. There is a move afoot to define the relationship as one of employment and not as independent contractors. The public have been asked to comment on the registration of these workers.

It must be borne in mine that these drivers would also potentially have labour rights and claims against the owners of the motor vehicle in which they drive.  The situation becomes a lot more fuzzy if the Uber or Bolt driver owns the motor vehicle and drives for their own account.

It cannot be argued that workers in an apartment that uses Airbnb would have a claim against Airbnb. Clearly that scenario is vastly different as the workers in the Airbnb establishment are actually employed by the owner of the apartment or home.

Michael Bagraim

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Tough day for SA ride-hailing passengers as drivers protest

Drivers partake in protest and want government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions
Companies
3 weeks ago

Need a ride? No problem, just subscribe

Tech platform FlexClub is powering the subscription revolution in SA with the backing of fleet and rental giant Avis
Companies
1 month ago

Dangerous roads and poor safety equipment put gig-economy drivers at risk

Couriers have to compete for trips to make up for lost income, with the influx of exhausted drivers and a lack of training and safety equipment ...
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Vendetta against Unterhalter harms the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: Rupert’s fortune came from hard work, not ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Treasury needs strong ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: To stem emigration make whites feel ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The future is Asian, while SA ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Didi suspends preparations for Hong Kong listing

News

Alibaba and Tencent ‘prepare for winter’ with first major layoffs likely

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.