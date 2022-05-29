Ride-sharing rivals rev us up, says Uber SA

As ride-hailing service Uber clocks 1-billion rides on its platform in Africa, the company says there is room in SA for more players in the market, even as China’s Didi shut its local operation a month ago.

SA’s two biggest e-hailing operators — US-based Uber and Estonia’s Bolt — are both international and have deep pockets. In August 2021, Bolt was valued at about $4.75bn after its most recent funding round, while publicly traded Uber is worth $42.32bn. ..