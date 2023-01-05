Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka signs deal to keep Steven Heilbron at Connect unit

Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition

BL Premium
05 January 2023 - 13:48 Mudiwa Gavaza

Lesaka has signed a deal for the head of its newly acquired money spinner to stay with the technology group until 2025, helping with the integration of its acquisition.

The group, valued at R4.4bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, and uses its banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.