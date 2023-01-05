Lesaka signs deal to keep Steven Heilbron at Connect unit

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Wisemantel’s exit leaves head coach Dave Rennie hunting for an attack coach just seven months out from World Cup in France
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Lesaka has signed a deal for the head of its newly acquired money spinner to stay with the technology group until 2025, helping with the integration of its acquisition.
The group, valued at R4.4bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, and uses its banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lesaka signs deal to keep Steven Heilbron at Connect unit
Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition
Lesaka has signed a deal for the head of its newly acquired money spinner to stay with the technology group until 2025, helping with the integration of its acquisition.
The group, valued at R4.4bn, has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, and uses its banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses and consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.