Huge Group betting big on MVNO services

The company is looking to leverage its investment in Tethys Mobile for the new offering

28 November 2022 - 20:36 Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology firm Huge Group is taking a bet on providing corporates with the ability to launch and offer their own mobile services, without the need for building expensive network infrastructure, as a key area of growth.

The company is looking to leverage its investment in Tethys Mobile, which previously operated as Virgin Mobile in SA, for the new offering. ..

