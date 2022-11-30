Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo’s annual loss widens as challenges persist on several fronts

IT company says it was hit by higher input costs and supply chain issues, along with a series of ongoing legal battles

30 November 2022 - 14:41 Nico Gous

Ayo Technology Solutions reported weaker annual results in a year marred by higher input costs, supply chain delays, the global economic downturn, litigation and “ongoing reputational issues”.

While revenue increased 3.3% year on year to R1.76bn for the 12 months to end-August, cost of sales jumped 9.2% to R1.38bn. That was due to an increase in input costs — in part the result of a global shortage of semiconductors and other key components, and supply chain delays — and a weaker rand...

