The idea that bitcoin is a worthwhile part of a diversified portfolio is fraying, with huge losses caused by the unsound trading platform
As a long-term trading partner, the EU country is keen to share its experience and expertise, accumulated over decades in the sector
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
A motorcyclist and high school pupil on a bicycle were killed, and three others were injured in the crash involving a Tesla Model Y SUV
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Erasmus says Springboks have themselves to blame while French players were awesome
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Telkom’s share price had its biggest drop in two years on Monday morning, as its latest update triggered a selloff.
The company, valued at R16.76bn on the JSE, said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS), a measure of profit that strips out impairments and once-off items, to plunge 45%-55% to 128.5c-157c in the six months to end-September...
Telkom’s share price sinks after gloomy forecast
The company expects HEPS to plunge 45%-55% in its interim results
