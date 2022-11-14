×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s share price sinks after gloomy forecast

The company expects HEPS to plunge 45%-55% in its interim results

14 November 2022 - 10:41 Nico Gous

Telkom’s share price had its biggest drop in two years on Monday morning, as its latest update triggered a selloff.

The company, valued at R16.76bn on the JSE, said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS), a measure of profit that strips out impairments and once-off items, to plunge 45%-55% to 128.5c-157c in the six months to end-September...

