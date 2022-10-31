×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Twitter likely to charge users to be verified

Users will have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their ‘verified’ badges if the project goes ahead

31 October 2022 - 10:20 Akanksha Khushi
Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration from October 28 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration from October 28 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

“Whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

The CEO of Tesla has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Separately, The Verge reported on Sunday that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Twitter Blue was launched in June 2021 as the platform's first subscription service, which offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier in October after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. More than 70% had said yes.

Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page, which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Verge report on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.

Reuters

Musk fires Twitter chiefs to avoid payouts while he plans layoffs, say reports

Twitter's new owner accuses Parag Agrawal,  Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde of misleading him and investors about number of fake accounts on the platform
Companies
21 hours ago

Is this how Elon Musk funded his Twitter deal?

Musk has closed the $44bn deal announced in April to take Twitter private and took ownership of the influential social media platform by firing top ...
Companies
2 days ago
