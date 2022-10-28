India still expects Musk’s Twitter to comply with its IT rules

However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and robust global demand have made commodity exports ...
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
However, children who perform better in the tests may be ones who chose to play games in the first place, scientist says
New Delhi — Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will not change India’s expectation that it must comply with the country’s existing and upcoming new IT rules which will be published within days, a government minister told Reuters on Friday.
Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked Twitter to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology. “So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”
In July, Twitter had asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.
Chandrasekhar said India’s amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation. He did not respond directly to a question about the banning of individuals from Twitter, such as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter on Friday and the self-described free speech absolutist has said his desire is to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted on the influential social media platform.
Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had her Twitter account banned for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour when in May last year she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” one of his political rivals.
The actress, who has won several top awards in India, shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.
Ranaut and her team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. She had responded to the ban last year as white Americans trying to “enslave a brown person”.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India still expects Musk’s Twitter to comply with its IT rules
Rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms, minister says
New Delhi — Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will not change India’s expectation that it must comply with the country’s existing and upcoming new IT rules which will be published within days, a government minister told Reuters on Friday.
Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked Twitter to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology. “So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”
In July, Twitter had asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.
Chandrasekhar said India’s amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation. He did not respond directly to a question about the banning of individuals from Twitter, such as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter on Friday and the self-described free speech absolutist has said his desire is to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted on the influential social media platform.
Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had her Twitter account banned for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour when in May last year she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” one of his political rivals.
The actress, who has won several top awards in India, shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.
Ranaut and her team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. She had responded to the ban last year as white Americans trying to “enslave a brown person”.
Reuters
Twitter must not be ‘free-for-all hellscape’, says Musk as countdown begins
Is this how Elon Musk funded his Twitter deal?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Twitter must not be ‘free-for-all hellscape’, says Musk as countdown begins
Is this how Elon Musk funded his Twitter deal?
Elon Musk plans sweeping changes at Twitter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.