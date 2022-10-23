×

Business

Telkom-MTN deal ‘doomed from the start’

Insiders say the both companies expected competition authorities to veto the merger

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:54 Thabiso Mochiko

A deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator in the country was scuppered by deep mistrust between negotiators from MTN and Telkom. 

According to well-placed insiders, Telkom executives feared competition authorities would prohibit the deal from the start. They also suspected MTN was interested only in their lucrative fibre business, Openserve, even though its proposal was for the entire group. But MTN insiders have denied this. ..

