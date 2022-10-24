×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jitters over China wipe R432bn off value of Naspers and Prosus

Naspers and its international subsidiary have been battered over the past year due to a crackdown on tech firms by China

24 October 2022 - 13:37 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 24 October 2022 - 22:37

The Naspers-Prosus cross-holding entity, a stock market heavyweight widely held by pension funds and portfolio managers, fell off a cliff on Monday, slashing more than R432bn off its market value after an election result in China — home to its money-spinner — triggered worries that the world’s No2 economy may tilt away from free markets.

Shares in Prosus, which is part of a complex cross-holding structure with Naspers and owns about 29% of Chinese internet powerhouse Tencent, crashed more than 15%, its biggest one-day fall yet. Naspers, which shares the same board with Prosus, slumped 17%...

