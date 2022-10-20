×

Money & Investing

So long, Vlad: Prosus’s Russian fire sale

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation

BL Premium
20 October 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

The bounce in Prosus’s share price on news of the sale of its Russian business suggests the market had significantly revised earlier estimates of Avito’s value.

The sale of Russia’s largest online marketplace was struck at 151bn roubles (R44.45bn), about one-third of the $6bn that analysts had been ascribing to the business in late 2021...

BL Premium

