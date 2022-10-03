×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus likely rescued from overpaying as R85bn deal falls through

Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager

03 October 2022 - 09:11 Mudiwa Gavaza and Nico Gous
UPDATED 03 October 2022 - 22:52

Prosus may have dodged a bullet by cancelling an R85bn deal to buy India’s BillDesk in what would have been its largest acquisition on record and would have substantially bulked up its presence in Asia’s second-most populous country.

Prosus, the global internet arm of Naspers, said on Monday that the deal fell through after failing to meet “certain conditions” by the end-September deadline, allowing it to walk out of the transaction. It did not provide further details...

