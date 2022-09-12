Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Financial services and technology group Lesaka, formerly known as Net1, saw its headline loss widen as its total liabilities ballooned despite its best efforts to shed its tainted image from the Sassa debacle.
Its headline loss per share, a widely used measure of profit or loss that strips out impairments and one-off items, grew 182.1% to $0.79, with it reporting a net loss of $46.3m, it said on Monday in its annual results. Meanwhile, its total liabilities jumped by more than 400% to $342.2m for the year ended June...
Lesaka’s earnings slump as it tries to shed Net1 image
Lesaka expects revenue for the first quarter of 2023 to be between $130m and $133m, more than half of its 2022 total
