Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huge Group shells out R44m to buy into Interfile

The group is working to finalise agreements that may see it increasing its holding in the local software outfit

31 August 2022 - 20:39

In a move set to bolster its software capability, Huge Group has acquired almost half of local software outfit Interfile Group for R44m and has plans to get more equity in the business. 

On Wednesday, the technology group that lost a bidding war for Adapt IT’s business to Canada’s Volaris in 2021, said it had acquired 44% of Interfile for R44m...

