Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts
Fazel reportedly has the support of opposition parties
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Sudan has been in political and economic turmoil since the coup 10 months ago that halted its transition towards democracy
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
In a move set to bolster its software capability, Huge Group has acquired almost half of local software outfit Interfile Group for R44m and has plans to get more equity in the business.
On Wednesday, the technology group that lost a bidding war for Adapt IT’s business to Canada’s Volaris in 2021, said it had acquired 44% of Interfile for R44m...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Huge Group shells out R44m to buy into Interfile
The group is working to finalise agreements that may see it increasing its holding in the local software outfit
In a move set to bolster its software capability, Huge Group has acquired almost half of local software outfit Interfile Group for R44m and has plans to get more equity in the business.
On Wednesday, the technology group that lost a bidding war for Adapt IT’s business to Canada’s Volaris in 2021, said it had acquired 44% of Interfile for R44m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.