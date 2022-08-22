MPUMELELO NCWADI: Job creation gems are hidden in microeconomies

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Let’s shed the obsession with ‘the economy’ and starting thinking small to tackle SA’s unemployment scourge
Saying about how SA big business — mining, construction, big agri and the financial sector — can create employment is a good thing. But sometimes impactful projects for job creation could emerge from thinking small about our unemployment challenges. Or even micro, for that matter.
I am not an economist but I don’t believe the economy is a monolithic “one-size-fits-all” kind of a thing. SA is a diverse country. As such, it shouldn’t have “an economy”. Instead, it should have many local and regional microeconomies. Our obsession with “the economy” is blinding us to the possibilities of unique regional-scale microeconomies of local places.
This makes us fall into the trap of pursuing generic approaches and solutions to rural youth employment creation, for instance. Maybe we need to take a small step back and think of former US president Abraham Lincoln’s advice about responsibility during hard times: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew. We must disenthral ourselves, and then we shall save our country.”
Part of setting our minds free from “the economy” obsessions and theories is to engage in what New Zealand Merino CEO John Brakenridge calls “thinkering”. This refers to the intersection of creative thinking and discovery through doing (tinkering). Believe it or not, “thinkering” is what made New Zealand Merino the great company it is today. It turned New Zealand sheep farmers and their sheep into international rock stars. Today, New Zealand merino wool is a premium-grade, sought-after niche product worldwide.
Every locale in SA has many microeconomies and competitive advantages that could create local businesses and employment, if we were courageous enough to explore beyond the limits of our blinkered broad-based BEE (BBBEE) focus. Sometimes, without any “broad-based” aspects to it, I should also add.
Some of these microeconomies may not be fancy, nor things we see in the mainstream economy. They could be seemingly small, irrelevant things hidden in plain sight. For example, it is possible that all that alien black wattle in the Eastern Cape could be converted into natural tannins for “environmentally friendly” leather tanning, biochar (a stable form of carbon) for soil amendments and carbon sequestration, wood chips, firewood and wood straw for road maintenance, mine reclamation, construction and control of soil erosion.
Managing black wattle in this way would have many other spin-offs: restoration of rivers, better veld management for grazing, improved groundwater storage, the creation of new industries (micro-tanning and organic farming), improved soil health and soil-based carbon sequestration. More importantly, rural employment.
In the villages of the former Transkei region of the Eastern Cape there are vast tracts of fallow fertile land and piles of discarded cattle, sheep and chicken manure. It is possible to collect the manure, mix it with biochar and effective micro-organisms to create good quality organic compost for soil amendment with a strong capacity for water retention.
This would provide local small-scale farmers (especially women) with a locally sourced organic fertiliser to create something that does not currently exist in that part of the world: the ability to produce organic rye and wheat from the old varietals gathering dust in the Agricultural Research Council’s vaults in Bethlehem, and lentils as a rotational crop. Why lentils and these small grains? Lentils can fix atmospheric nitrogen in the soil. They can be grown with wheat and rye to feed local people, especially schoolchildren. Like peas, they can be animal feed.
The old organic wheat varieties are different. For starters, they are not genetically modified. Though they don’t yield better than the new varietals, they can be grown and processed to produce healthy and nutritious bread flour milled with its germ plasma and bran. Modern white bread flour is nothing more than white starch and added chemistry to increase the nutrition value. Small-scale production of wheat and rye could spur the creation of a local microeconomy of small bakeries and entrepreneurial bakers producing a different kind of healthy local bread that can compete and win against the current white bread industry.
I am sure we could do the same with micro-tanning of all those thousands of cattle, sheep and goat skins hanging on most village homestead corrals. The global leather industry has moved away from bulk production of leather soles for shoes to niche leather for small products. With good quality leather, craftsmanship, internet access and an ability to give customers value for money, anyone can compete for a small slice of the global market.
A licensed chicken abattoir in a six-metre container can change the lives of many rural women who currently produce and sell live chickens against considerable odds and receive a pittance for their time and effort.
Training of young people on how to operate the Bobcat machine and all its attachments could develop a new generation of infrastructure maintenance crews.
This is the kind of “thinkering” we need to revive the abundant fallow land and feed local people; and for the maintenance of rural roads and other infrastructure. This is how we create rural youth employment in a manner that gradually improves their skills.
But it would be silly of me to expect an average Joe Soap, a local economic development officer at Kwinyamahempe municipality, who has never travelled anywhere beyond SA’s borders, to comprehend what I am talking about. Because, as one rule in Alan Webber’s book Rules of Thumb reminds us, “You don’t know if you don’t go.”
None of these microeconomies and more are possible in an environment dominated by the obsession with “the economy” and quick profits from large-scale BEE projects. Don’t get me wrong; making a profit is the life of every business. But what we need is more “thinkering” to generate profits from the creation of for-profit social enterprises.
• Ncwadi is a PhD candidate at the Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a research assistant with the Grassland 2.0 Initiative. He writes in his personal capacity.
