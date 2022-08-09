Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
At the start of a recent presentation, I displayed a picture of New York overlaid with the words “Artificial Intelligence (AI)”. Almost all of the websites, reports, articles, and presentations on AI will feature a picture from developed countries. “Why does AI apply only to the West?” was my opening question.
On the next slide, I showed a picture of rural Africa, overlaid with the same words. Why do we so naturally associate AI only with developed and advanced countries? I was speaking at an event of The Applied AI Community, hosted by Patrick Rotzetter, senior global engagement manager at Amazon’s web services...
JOHAN STEYN: Corporate SA needs to give tech start-ups a chance
New entrepreneurs must be better at explaining the value they provide
