Opinion / Columnists

JOHAN STEYN: Corporate SA needs to give tech start-ups a chance

New entrepreneurs must be better at explaining the value they provide

09 August 2022 - 17:01 Johan Steyn

At the start of a recent presentation, I displayed a picture of New York overlaid with the words “Artificial Intelligence (AI)”. Almost all of the websites, reports, articles, and presentations on AI will feature a picture from developed countries. “Why does AI apply only to the West?” was my opening question.

On the next slide, I showed a picture of rural Africa, overlaid with the same words. Why do we so naturally associate AI only with developed and advanced countries? I was speaking at an event of The Applied AI Community, hosted by Patrick Rotzetter, senior global engagement manager at Amazon’s web services...

