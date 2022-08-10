PODCAST: In conversation with Cisco SA’s new GM

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
Join the conversation:
Cisco’s business in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA, at the company’s new offices in Midrand’s Waterfall Precinct.
Valued at about $187bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Nkosi says 80% of the internet currently flows through Cisco infrastructure.
Having been in the role of GM for almost seven months, Nkosi details her career in information communication technology (ICT). An accountant, she has previously worked with the likes of Telkom, Nokia, Vodacom, Siemens and Deloitte in a career spanning almost three decades.
With her extensive experience, Nkosi highlights Cisco’s current position in SA, where and how the company is making investments, as well as its relationship with private and public sector players.
The discussion also focuses on Cisco’s approach for hybrid and remote working.
Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s current position in SA; the company’s current technology investments; relationship with private and public sector players; Nkosi’s career in ICT; social initiatives; and research findings around hybrid work.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST: In conversation with Cisco SA’s new GM
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
Join the conversation:
Cisco’s business in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA, at the company’s new offices in Midrand’s Waterfall Precinct.
Valued at about $187bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Nkosi says 80% of the internet currently flows through Cisco infrastructure.
Having been in the role of GM for almost seven months, Nkosi details her career in information communication technology (ICT). An accountant, she has previously worked with the likes of Telkom, Nokia, Vodacom, Siemens and Deloitte in a career spanning almost three decades.
With her extensive experience, Nkosi highlights Cisco’s current position in SA, where and how the company is making investments, as well as its relationship with private and public sector players.
The discussion also focuses on Cisco’s approach for hybrid and remote working.
Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s current position in SA; the company’s current technology investments; relationship with private and public sector players; Nkosi’s career in ICT; social initiatives; and research findings around hybrid work.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
PODCAST | How to raise capital for tech- backed businesses in SA
PODCAST | Tech start-up is looking to on-board promising new talent
PODCAST | Digital storage is big business in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.