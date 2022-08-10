×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST: In conversation with Cisco SA’s new GM

Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA

10 August 2022 - 15:24 Mudiwa Gavaza

Join the conversation: 

Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

Cisco’s business in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA, at the company’s new offices in Midrand’s Waterfall Precinct.  

Valued at about $187bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products. 

Nkosi says 80% of the internet currently flows through Cisco infrastructure. 

Having been in the role of GM for almost seven months, Nkosi details her career in information communication technology (ICT). An accountant, she has previously worked with the likes of Telkom, Nokia, Vodacom, Siemens and Deloitte in a career spanning almost three decades. 

With her extensive experience, Nkosi highlights Cisco’s current position in SA, where and how the company is making investments, as well as its relationship with private and public sector players. 

The discussion also focuses on Cisco’s approach for hybrid and remote working. 

Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams. 

Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s current position in SA; the company’s current technology investments; relationship with private and public sector players; Nkosi’s career in ICT; social initiatives; and research findings around hybrid work. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | How to raise capital for tech- backed businesses in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Alison Collier, MD at Endeavor SA; and Benji Meltzer, co-founder at Aerobotics
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Tech start-up is looking to on-board promising new talent

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nadia Reichhart, head of talent at CostCertified.
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Digital storage is big business in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Western Digital's sales director for Africa to talk about the data-storage company’s international footprint, ...
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ...
Companies / Mining
2.
The battle for hybrid office and home work in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Coal is the big winner in Cristal investment ...
Companies
4.
Industry warns of dire consequences of Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Stor-Age sees big opportunity for new ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.