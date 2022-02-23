Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Loss-making Jumia Technologies to offer more free shipping

E-commerce firm offers an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers

23 February 2022 - 19:27 Duncan Miriri
A package set for delivery in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA
A package set for delivery in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Nairobi  — African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will offer more free shipping of goods to its customers in selected locations to boost usage in 2022, it said on Wednesday.

Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech start-up on the New York Stock Exchange when it listed there in 2019, offers an online marketplace for vendors and food sellers, as well as associated services.

Its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) widened to $196.7m in 2021 from $136.3m in the prior year.

That could widen further to $200m-$220m  this year, the company said in its earnings report, as it focuses on ramping up growth. It has not said when it expects to make a profit.

Annual active consumers increased to 8-million last year,  nearly a  17% jump from the previous period, the company said, while total orders increased by just over a fifth.

Consumers were ordering more everyday products from the platform, Jumia said, helping it to make progress in its aim of increasing consumer orders of household products like cool drinks and soap, from a previous focus on electronics.

The share of fast-moving consumer goods in total merchandise sales during the period rose to 14% from 9% in the previous period, Jeremy Hodara, a co-founder and CEO Jumia, told an investor briefing.

“We are handling more consumers than ever before,” he said.

The firm will increase free shipping of goods to consumers and stock more merchant products in its warehouses so they are readily available, he said.

It will also seek new clients for its logistics business, which already serves firms such as Nigerian Bottling Company, Jumia’s management said.

Investments into its logistics service will rise to $15m-$25m in 2022, up from $7m  capital expenditure last year, the management said.

Reuters 

Africa’s sisters are doing fintech for themselves

While very much a ‘boys’ club’, start-ups on the continent fare much better than other regions when it comes to women at the top
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: Payments scramble on for Africa

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of digital payments after Covid-19
Companies
2 days ago

E-commerce offers golden opportunities to boost trade

E-commerce presents interesting possibilities for African entrepreneurs
Opinion
3 months ago

WATCH: Is there tangible growth in the ecommerce sector

Michale Avery and guests discuss the growth in the ecommerce sector since the start of the pandemic
Companies
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AngloGold Ashanti launches sweeping operational ...
Companies / Mining
2.
High property prices in Western Cape not ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater secures wage deal in US, but ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Africa’s sisters are doing fintech for themselves
Companies
5.
Naspers, Prosus and Tencent plunge on renewed ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Shopify plunges as slowing online spending dents its outlook

News

MARK DOMMISSE: Digital car buying will always need some human interaction

Life / Motoring

Seven lessons to learn from SA's Most Valuable Brands

News & Insights

Food delivery platforms still have legs

Business

China’s Tencent leads R746m funding round for SA’s Ozow

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

E-commerce is more than online sales

News & Insights

Naspers's Takealot 'to double in size in two years'

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.