Seven lessons to learn from SA's Most Valuable Brands

Brand equity is the core element of brand strength, adding resilience and encouraging growth in tough times like the current Covid-19 era as well as in the prosperous years of innovation on the horizon.

During this time of working smarter not harder, brand managers constantly have their feelers out for better ways to win consumers’ hearts, minds and wallets. It’s a fine balance because in a stretched economy, value is more than a price point. It also encompasses trust and convenience.

That’s why brand value today requires a rethink to ensure emotional value for money as it’s not necessarily the cheapest product that goes into the trolley but the brand that best resonates with your audience, at the right price. This is a clear marketing win for those who have put in the time to make a mental mark, as it’s easier to reinforce an existing association by reminding consumers of what they already know than it is to start building a new one.

Time and again, the global Kantar BrandZ data has proven those brands that continue to invest in building a strong brand are the ones that grow faster.

With that in mind, here are seven brand-boosting lessons from the home-grown brands that stood out in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Brands of 2021 rankings:

Lesson 1: FNB on taking first spot and flourishing with functionality

FNB's repeat performance as top brand in the fourth Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands ranking is based on strong investments in digital innovation pre-pandemic and in showing strong consumer understanding in the face of the pandemic.