Opinion E-commerce offers golden opportunities to boost trade But poor infrastructure in Africa is an obstacle

African countries need to leverage the massive opportunities that e-commerce presents to promote intra-African trade and investment, which are the core focus areas for the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Africa is notable for being the continent that trades the least with itself. Intra-African trade stands at around 13% compared with about 60% for Europe, 40% for North America and about 30% for Asia...