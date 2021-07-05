Companies / Retail & Consumer

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is there tangible growth in the ecommerce sector

Michale Avery and guests discuss the growth in the ecommerce sector since the start of the pandemic

05 July 2021 - 18:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN

Despite the Covid-19 crisis wreaking havoc on the economy, ecommerce has thrived and set itself on a promising growth trajectory. Michael Avery talks to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO at World Wide Worx ; Dylan Piatti, MD at Advantage Group International-Africa; Jonathan Smit, MD and founder of PayFast; and Suzanne Morel, Country Manager at Mastercard SA

