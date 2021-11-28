Business Naspers's Takealot 'to double in size in two years' Group reports 63% jump in revenue, expected to increase market share B L Premium

E-commerce business Takealot, owned by Naspers, is likely to double in size in the next two years if it maintains its current growth rate, an analyst said.

Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence, said this week that though competition from retailers launching or acquiring digital platforms will increase over the next few years, “we expect the Takealot Group’s companies to continue to gain market share as they leverage international expertise shared through Prosus and a strong balance sheet to drive scale. If the business continues to grow at current rates it could double in size over the next 18-24 months.”..