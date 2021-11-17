Companies / Telecoms & Technology China’s Tencent leads R746m funding round for SA’s Ozow Cape Town-based payments company to proceeds for African expansion, possibly including acquisitions B L Premium

Chinese internet giant Tencent is the latest international company to give SA’s fintech sector the nod, leading a funding round worth more than R700m for Cape Town-based payments company, Ozow.

Accepted by companies such as DStv, Zando, NetFlorist, HiFi Corp, Takealot, TFG, and Dis-Chem, Ozow allows users to make online payments through a mobile browser or desktop without a credit card. ..