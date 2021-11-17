China’s Tencent leads R746m funding round for SA’s Ozow
Cape Town-based payments company to proceeds for African expansion, possibly including acquisitions
17 November 2021 - 14:49
Chinese internet giant Tencent is the latest international company to give SA’s fintech sector the nod, leading a funding round worth more than R700m for Cape Town-based payments company, Ozow.
Accepted by companies such as DStv, Zando, NetFlorist, HiFi Corp, Takealot, TFG, and Dis-Chem, Ozow allows users to make online payments through a mobile browser or desktop without a credit card. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now