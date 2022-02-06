Companies / Telecoms & Technology Smile Telecoms avoids shutdown, securing R550m to recapitalise its business New money will fund the business in 2022, but questions remain about possible financial trouble ahead B L Premium

Smile Telecoms, an Africa-focused broadband provider founded by former trade unionist Irene Charnley, says its has secured R550m new funding to recapitalise its business as part of a plan that it will strengthen and “safeguard” its operations.

Founded in 2007, the company provides high-speed internet services in countries such as Tanzania, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)...