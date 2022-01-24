Technologies shaping the future of business in 2022 and beyond

As we head into 2022, we’re living in a “do anything from anywhere” economy enabled by an expanding data ecosystem. It is estimated that 65% of global GDP will be digital this year. For countries across the Middle East, Russia, Africa and Turkey (Merat) region, this influx of data presents both opportunities and challenges as business success will depend on an organisation's capabilities to harness the power of such data.

With this in mind, let’s look at the technology shifts that will transform businesses in the region:

The Edge will become the new frontier

Edge computing has gained pace with the rise in internet of things (IoT) devices and data proliferation. In fact, use cases for IoT across the region are increasing with the development of numerous mega projects, including smart cities and projects that focus on transport, energy, security and so on.

As digital transformation accelerates, technology research and consulting company Gartner predicts that about 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional centralised data centre or cloud by 2025. This shift results from the immense explosion of data generated by machines and people, and the demand for immediate access and insights into this data.

As the world becomes more mobile and the IoT plays an increasingly critical role, the Edge is where businesses will find the greatest opportunity to create new value.

Data is the fuel of the digital economy

In the new data era, simply being digital is no longer a differentiator, so organisations are rethinking their data management strategies.

Fuelled by the escalating growth of data, emerging technologies are ushering in a new era of innovation, where an organisation’s competitive advantage is directly determined by how fast it converts data into insights that drive business outcomes and create new value.