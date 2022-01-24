JSE slides as investors eye Fed’s rates move
All share on track to extend Friday's losses as markets price in the prospect of a US increase
24 January 2022 - 10:53
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as concerns about tightening US Federal Reserve policy weighed on sentiment.
The JSE all share was on track to extend Friday's losses as markets price in the prospect of a US interest rate increase as soon as March, pressuring tech shares as the prospect of higher rates erodes the relative value of their future earnings...
