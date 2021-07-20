Technology for agility is needed as SA businesses aim to maintain productivity

SA organisations are relentlessly trying to remain productive and connected with staff. Organisations are having to innovate and rely more on technology for day-to-day operations.

To remain productive, knowledge workers require a fast, secure PC and a reliable internet connection. For those able to work from anywhere, the PC remains the number one choice to stay connected and work remotely. New data from the IDC estimated the traditional PC market could grow by 18.2% in 2021, with shipments reaching 357.4-million. This growth exceeds the growth of 12.9% seen in PC shipments in 2020.

Simultaneously, the growth in video conferencing apps indicates how many people started to connect for work and even social gatherings, remotely. In the first week of global lockdowns in 2020, 62-million users downloaded video conferencing apps. Building on this momentum, the video conferencing market is expected to exceed $50bn in revenue by 2026.

Dell Technologies strives to make PCs more intelligent, aesthetically appealing, sustainably produced and more connected. However, with a plethora of PCs available, how do business owners decide on the PC’s best suited to facilitate productivity?

Businesses of all sizes require easy-to-manage, reliable PC’s that deliver the security and performance their employees can trust to handle any task, from anywhere. These businesses may not have an on-premises IT department to provide necessary support, so security is also an extremely important consideration when purchasing PC’s. Add to this, availability and accessibility to purchase the PC of choice; the considerations when buying a PC are numerous and multi-faceted.